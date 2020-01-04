Deepika Padukone And Meghna Gulzar Named In Copyright Violation Complaint Against Chhapaak

In what is new trouble for the Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak, a copyright violation complaint has been filed against Deepika, Meghna Gulzar and the makers. The complaint has been filed by filmmaker Rakesh Bharti at the Metropolitan Magistrate in Mumbai. He claims that the film has been made based on a script written by him.

As per reports, Bharti's complaint claims that he and his son planned to produce a film based on an acid attack survivor. The two had even registered the film under the title 'Black Day' in May 2015. The complainant alleged that he had approached several actors like Kangana Ranaut and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to star in it.

According to Bharti, he had left a copy of the script in the offices of Fox Star Studio, Mriga Films, and Ka Production, who had shown interest to make the film. However, he later learnt that a separate film on the subject was being made. Bharti alleges that the script has been modified and adapted for Chhapaak.

Chhapaak is a film inspired by acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, starring Deepika and Vikrant Massey. The film is being co-produced by Fox Star Studio, Mriga Films and Deepika's Ka Production. It is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020

