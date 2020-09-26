Deepika Padukone Arrives At NCB Office For Questioning

Deepika Arrived At NCB On 9:45 Am

On Friday, Rakul Preet was questioned by the NCB in the drug nexus case in Bollywood. On the same day, Deepika's manager Karishma was also questioned about her WhatsApp chat conversations about drugs with someone who's contact was saved as ‘D'. It has been speculated that the letter 'D' stands for Deepika Padukone. Karishma has also been asked to come on Saturday for the second time for questioning.

Sara Ali Khan And Shraddha Kapoor Have Also Been Summoned

However, the NCB team earlier said that during the questioning of Sushant's talent manager Jaya Saha, her name came up. The official said, "The actors' names had surfaced during the interrogation of some accused in the case." Meanwhile, during Rhea Chakraborty's investigation, who was arrested on September 8 in drug procurement and consumption case, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh's names had cropped up."(sic)

Deepika Was Officially Summoned By NCB On Wednesday

The NCB has reportedly made 18 arrests in the case including Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and others on drug-related charges earlier this month. Rhea and Showik's plea for bail had been deferred by the court until September 28.