Deepika Padukone: Balam Pichkari Is Like Rang Barse Of Our Generation

Holi is here and everyone is busy celebrating the festival of colours with great excitement and actress Deepika Padukone is no different. In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Deepika said that she feels her very famous Holi song 'Balam Pichkari' is like 'Rang Barse' of our generation.

It's known to all that no Holi celebration is complete without the iconic song 'Rang Barse' from the film, Silsila starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha.

Deepika said, "If I may say, Balam Pichkari is like Rang Barse (Silsila; 1981) of our generation. Nowadays, every Holi party starts with Rang Barse, and the second song has to be Balam Pichkari. So, it's become a new-age Holi anthem. It feels nice to have been parts of such an iconic song."

Deepika also shared her Holi plan for this year and revealed how she is planning to celebrate the festival with her husband, Ranveer Singh. She said, "Ranveer called me up a couple of days back in the evening, and the first thing he asked me was if I am working on the Holi day. We try to be with each other on festivals."

She further added, "Since no one else works on that day, it's a great day to spend time with one another."

Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak. She will next be seen in the Hindi remake of Hollywood classic, The Intern, which also casts Rishi Kapoor in the lead role. Apart from it, Deepika has also signed Shakun Batra's next untitled project, which also casts Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.