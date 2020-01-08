    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Reminded Kangana Ranaut Of Sister Rangoli's Acid Attack!

      Recently, Deepika Padukone was all praises for Kangana Ranaut's Panga trailer and said that she was quite impressed with it. Now, the Queen actress has come out in support of Deepika's upcoming movie, Chhapaak talking about how the trailer brought back unpleasant memories of acid-attack on her sister Rangoli Chandel.

      The actress expressed her gratitude to Deepika and director Meghna Gulzar for making the film and shared her opinion on the trailer. Kangana prayed and hoped that in the new year, the sale of acid is stopped and things get better in the society. She even called the film a tight slap on the faces of the perpetrators.

      Rangoli Chandel shared a video on her Twitter page and wrote, "The pain still lingers. Our family thanks team #chhapaak for a story that needs to be told!"

      Speaking about the film, Deepika earlier shared in an interview, "I'd say it's the toughest movie I have ever done. Not because of the role, but because of the prosthetics. I am extremely patient person, but I had to dig deep to go through that every single day for 42 days."

      Further talking about why she chose to turn producer with Chhapaak, the actress shared, "I became a producer because I want to reach more people and create an impact through my films. Cinema is such a a powerful tool. You want to use that sensibly. You want to use that wisely. I may not be able to do that every single time, but at least that is the intention."

      Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is based on the real-life story of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 9:47 [IST]
