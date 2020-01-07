VIDEO: Deepika Padukone Conducts Social Experiment In Mumbai, Steps Out As Malti From Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone conducted a social experiment on the streets of Mumbai, as she walked around as her character from Chhapaak, along with other acid attack survivors. The experiment aimed to see how people would react on seeing acid attack survivors, and as such, received mixed reactions from people.

The team of Chhapaak conducted this experiment with Deepika, and put out a video in which we can see Deepika and a few acid attack survivors visiting grocery store, mobile phone store, accessories store and a clothes market. While they walk through the crowds and strike conversations with them, some people respond like they would to any other person, while others are cold in their response.

In the beginning of the video, Deepika says, "Whenever Deepika steps out, people recognise her. Sometimes I want to hide," and steps into her trailer to transform into Malti. Deepika and the other acid attack survivors first step into a mobile phone store where the shopkeeper welcomes them, and they receive a few stares from the men in the store that they could do without. When Deepika asks a girl if she can take a selfie with them, the girl responds pleasantly, and agrees.

Next, they go to a grocery store where they receive ruder responses as some people refuse to help them out. Some others are kind and try to talk to the girls. Like this, they visit an accessories store and a clothes market, and record the reactions of people.

At the end of the video, Deepika says, "What I have learnt through the day is that somethings are right in front of your eyes but you don't realise it. It's important to change your perspective."

Watch video here -

Chhapaak is directed by Meghna Gulzar, and is inspired by the story of Laxmi Agarwal. It is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

