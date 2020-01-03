    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Deepika Padukone Consoles Laxmi Agarwal As She Breaks Down After Listening To Chhapaak’s Title Track

      Earlier today, Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey and Meghna Gulzar unveiled the title track of Chhapaak in the presence of media and Laxmi Agarwal, on whom the story of Chhapaak is based on. Apart from them, the music composer Shankar Mahadevan was also present at the song launch event and crooned a few lines of the song and left Laxmi all emotional.

      Laxmi, who's an epitome of strength, got teary-eyed and Deepika made sure to lend her shoulder to her. Deepika, who herself got a bit emotional consoled Laxmi and won hearts of netizens with her warm gesture.

      Chhapaak is a few days away from the release and the film has created a right kind of buzz among the movie-goers. From the trailer to its songs, everything is winning the praises of the netizens. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020. Deepika is also leaving no stones unturned to promote the film vividly.

      Chhapaak's Title Track Is Out: Netizens Laud Deepika Padukone & Arijit Singh

      On a related note, Chhapaak will be clashing with Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the box office. However, director Meghna is unfazed by the clash at the box office as she believes it is impossible to avoid competition.

      "Our population is of billion people and I am sure two films can find their own audience. We make so many films a year and we have just 52 weeks, it is impossible to make expect a solo release. So the math is simple," had said the Raazi director.

      Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 18:01 [IST]
