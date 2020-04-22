Deepika Padukone’s Conversation With WHO Director Postponed Due To ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’

Deepika Padukone, an ardent advocate for mental health in Bollywood, was scheduled to interact with the World Health Organization's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on April 23. However, the actress has notified that the conversation is postponed due to 'unforeseen and highly unavoidable circumstances'.

Deepika shared the update on an Instagram story. She wrote, "Hello everyone, I hope all of you are safe and staying indoors! I regret to inform you that due to unforeseen and highly unavoidable circumstances, the conversation 'Prioritizing mental health during the pandemic and beyond' between Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO and I, scheduled for 23rd April, 2020 has been put on hold until further notice."

"Having said that, mental health is a very real and valid aspect of this pandemic; one that I hope we prioritize and nurture through these unusual times and beyond. Much love, Deepika," she added.

Deepika has been spreading mental health awareness and fighting to remove the stigma attached to it, ever since she made her struggles with depression public in 2014. She has also been highlighting the need for taking care of mental health in these stressful times, and intended to do so in her conversation with the WHO chief.

Deepika founded the Live Love Laugh Foundation in 2015 to change the way people look at mental health.

She was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's film Chhapaak, which was based on the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika won much praise for her performance in the film, which also starred Vikrant Massey.

