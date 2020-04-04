Deepika Padukone Cooks Thai Curry And Rice For 'Pati Parmeshwar' Ranveer Singh Amid Lockdown

    For Quick Alerts
      It is said, 'the way to a man's heart is through his stomach'. Well, Deepika Padukone believes in this idiom, as the actress recently donned the chef's hat to cook some yummy Thai dishes for her actor-husband Ranveer Singh amid the novel Coronavirus lockdown.

      On Friday, Ranveer took to his Instagram story to share a bunch of clips of the delicious food prepared by his lady love. The Padmaavat actress prepared dishes from Thai cuisine including chopped Thai salad, Thai green curry, rice and vegetable Tom Yum soup.

      food

      Deepika even baked a cake with Ranveer's help and gave it a generous dressing of ice-cream, nuts and their favourite, Nutella. In between, the actress even indulged in a spoonful of her favourite desert from a jar titled as 'Ram' (Ranveer's character from his film, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela).

      Check out the videos here.

      View this post on Instagram

      #DeepikaPadukone #DeepVeer #RanveerDeepika #deepikaranveer #RanveerSingh

      A post shared by Entertainment Fan Page (@facc2911) on Apr 3, 2020 at 3:18pm PDT

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Entertainment Fan Page (@facc2911) on Apr 3, 2020 at 3:20pm PDT

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Apr 3, 2020 at 2:26pm PDT

      Later, Ranveer finished his meal with a bowl of of ice cream and thanked his actress-wife with a lovey-dovey note. He wrote, "Pati parmeshwar ke liye apne haathon se khana banane wali cutie meri Deepu. Love you babez. (sic)"

      foodie

      Amid the lockdown, Ranveer and Deepika have been giving everyone major relationship goals by posting pictures and videos of how they are spending their time together at home.

      Speaking about work, the celebrity couple will be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83.

