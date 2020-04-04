Deepika Padukone Cooks Thai Curry And Rice For 'Pati Parmeshwar' Ranveer Singh Amid Lockdown

It is said, 'the way to a man's heart is through his stomach'. Well, Deepika Padukone believes in this idiom, as the actress recently donned the chef's hat to cook some yummy Thai dishes for her actor-husband Ranveer Singh amid the novel Coronavirus lockdown.

On Friday, Ranveer took to his Instagram story to share a bunch of clips of the delicious food prepared by his lady love. The Padmaavat actress prepared dishes from Thai cuisine including chopped Thai salad, Thai green curry, rice and vegetable Tom Yum soup.

Deepika even baked a cake with Ranveer's help and gave it a generous dressing of ice-cream, nuts and their favourite, Nutella. In between, the actress even indulged in a spoonful of her favourite desert from a jar titled as 'Ram' (Ranveer's character from his film, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela).

Check out the videos here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Fan Page (@facc2911) on Apr 3, 2020 at 3:20pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Apr 3, 2020 at 2:26pm PDT

Later, Ranveer finished his meal with a bowl of of ice cream and thanked his actress-wife with a lovey-dovey note. He wrote, "Pati parmeshwar ke liye apne haathon se khana banane wali cutie meri Deepu. Love you babez. (sic)"

Amid the lockdown, Ranveer and Deepika have been giving everyone major relationship goals by posting pictures and videos of how they are spending their time together at home.

Speaking about work, the celebrity couple will be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83.

Deepika Padukone Takes Sweet Revenge On 'Khilji'; Hubby Ranveer Singh Catches Her Red-Handed!

Do Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Fight A Lot After Marriage? The Chhapaak Actress Opens Up!