Deepika Padukone Dedicates An Emotional Tribute To Late Actor Irrfan Khan As Piku Completes 5 Years

The news of Irrfan Khan's shocking demise is yet to sink in. The actor died of neuroendocrine tumour on April 29, 2020. One of his films Piku, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, completes 5 years today (May 8, 2020).

Irrfan's co-star Deepika paid an emotional tribute to her late co-star by sharing a behind-the-scenes picture with the lyrics of a song from Piku. In the picture, the actress along with Irrfan and director Shoojit Sircar is seen having a laugh over a cup of tea or coffee. She captioned the memory as-

'लम्हे गुज़र गये

चेहरे बदल गये

हम थे अंजानी राहो में पल में रुला दिया

पल में हसा के फिर

रह गये हम जी राहो में थोड़ा सा पानी है रंग है

थोड़ी सी छावो है

चुभती है आँखो में धूप

ये खुली दिशाओ में और दर्द भी मीठा लगे

सब फ़ासले ये कम हुए

ख्वाबो से रस्ते सजाने तो दो

यादो को दिल में बसाने तो दो

लम्हे गुज़र गये

चेहरे बदल गये

हम थे अंजानी राहो में थोड़ी सी बेरूख़ी जाने दो

थोड़ी सी ज़िंदगी

लाखो स्वालो में ढूंधू क्या

थक गयी ये ज़मीन है

जो मिल गया ये आस्मा

तो आस्मा से मांगू क्या

ख्वाबो से रस्ते सजाने तो दो

यादो को दिल में बसाने तो दो -Piku

Rest in Peace my Dear Friend...💔 #rana #piku #bhaskor @shoojitsircar @juhic3 #5yearsofpiku."

Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the film revolves around how a road trip to Kolkata brings Piku (Deepika Padukone), an architect, closer to her ageing but nagging father Bhaskor Banerjee (Amitabh Bachchan), despite their disparate ideologies and fights over trivial issues. Irrfan Khan essays the owner of a cab company, Rana Chaudhary. The slice-of-life film bagged three National Film Awards in 2016.

Earlier, Deepika shared a black post on Instagram to mourn Irrfan's demise. Meanwhile, it was Shoojit Sircar who broke the news of Irrfan's passing away. He tweeted, "My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute."

