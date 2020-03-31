    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Deepika Padukone DISAGREES With Farah Khan Over Sharing Workout Videos During The 21-days Lockdown!

      By
      |

      Not so long ago, filmmaker Farah Khan had taken a sharp jibe at the privileged Bollywood celebs for sharing their workout videos during the ongoing 21-days nationwide lockdown period, because there are bigger concerns currently in the world.

      She had shared a video on her Instagram page, wherein she can be heard saying, "Stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged and you do not have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures. But some of us, most of us, have bigger concerns during this crisis. Toh please humare upar reham kijiye aur aapke workout videos bandh kar dijiye (So please have mercy on us and stop your workout videos). And if you can't stop, then please don't feel bad if I unfollow you."

      deepika-padukone-disagrees-with-farah-khan-over-sharing-workout-videos-lockdown-period

      While most of the celebs including Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Preity Zinta and Raveena Tandon agreed with Farah's post, actress Deepika Padukone disagreed with her Om Shanti Om director.

      When Deepika appeared in a Hangout video with journalist Rajeev Masand, she disagreed with Farah's take on the workout videos that goes up on social media and said, "I know a lot of people have a problem with exercise videos that are going up, but to be honest, putting up exercise videos - rather, exercising, not putting up videos - it's more about how you feel. It's not really about how you look."

      Deepika Padukone Says Katrina Kaif STOLE Her Idea Of Washing Dishes Amidst The Nationwide Lockdown!

      She further added, "It really keeps Ranveer and me going. It really gets us through the day."

      Speaking of the ongoing lockdown, India is under complete lockdown since March 25 after PM Narendra Modi asked citizens to stay indoors to contain the global pandemic, COVID-19.

      Read more about: deepika padukone farah khan
      Story first published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 13:45 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 31, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X