Deepika Padukone Felt Hurt When People Ridiculed Her Accent In Her Debut Film Om Shanti Om
It was a dream debut for Deepika Padukone when she stepped in Bollywood with Farah Khan's reincarnation entertainer Om Shanti Om opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan in 2007. The film was a huge box office blockbuster and Deepika's charm in the film caught everyone's attention. At the same time, a section of people criticised her accent and acting chops.
Recently, in an essay for India Today, the Love Aaj Kal actress opened up about facing harsh criticism for her debut film.
Deepika Padukone Says It Was Hugely Daunting To Enter The Film Industry At The Age Of 19
Deepika told India Today, "After hustling and grinding through the modelling world for some years, I finally got my big break in movies. I landed Om Shanti Om at the age of 19 and was immediately thrown into the deep end. My very first movie was a big-ticket, marquee project with the biggest names in the business. A debut one could only dream of! There was excitement and pressure at the same time and all of it was hugely daunting. I was extremely raw and unaware, but Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan held my hand and guided me throughout the entire process."
Deepika Padukone Was Heartbroken When People Made Fun Of Her Accent In The Film
She continued in her essay, "In 2007, when the film finally released, there was love and appreciation in abundance, but there was also a section of people who scathingly criticised my work, "Oh she is a model, she cannot act." My accent was made fun of. A lot was said and written about me and my craft, and, the truth is, all of it was extremely hurtful. When you are all of 21, these kind of brickbats most certainly affect you. But fortunately for me, my foundation provided me succour in the face of criticism and failure."
Criticism Fuels Deepika Padukone To Work Harder
"Criticism fuels me. It fuels me to work harder, to improve my skills and evolve the various aspects of my craft. More importantly, it fuels my personal evolution. Failure, too, has taught me a lot. I have often been put down, even written off. But I have never been bitter about these experiences. In fact, I am grateful,' Deepika added in her essay. The actress further said that it was her upbringing and sporting background that enabled her to sail through all of it.
Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak in which she essayed the role of an acid-attack survivor. Her upcoming projects include Shakun Batra's next alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan, the Hindi remake of The Intern and Madhu Mantena's Mahabharata. The actress will also be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi in hubby Ranveer Singh's '83.
ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone & Sanjay Leela Bhansali Celebrated 5 Years Of Bajirao Mastani With A South Indian Meal
ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Became A Huge Fan Of Taapsee Pannu After Watching Her Biggini Shoot Video