      Deepika Padukone Gives Fans An Access To Her Closet With Her Initiative 'At Home Edit'

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Deepika Padukone is popular for her sartorial choices as much as she is loved for her onscreen characters and movies. With her talent and hardwork, the actress has made a name for herself in the industry.

      deepika

      From actor to philanthropist, she juggles many hats. After past successful edits, Deepika is back with a new edition of clothes for her initiative 'The Deepika Padukone Closet' that gives her fans an access to her closet and allows them to shop from her specially curated closet items. This time, it is special as the edition is called 'At-Home' wardrobe. It comprises her favourite comfort wear that is already out now at her website DeepikaPadukone.com/Closet.

      Deepika shared this news on her social media handle and asked her fans to sent in their pictures. Her caption read as "We're back! #TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset presents The At Home Edit. Proceeds support @tlllfoundation #sendinyourpics."

      Check out her post.

      View this post on Instagram

      We're back! #TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset presents The At Home Edit. Proceeds support @tlllfoundation #sendinyourpics And thank you to our partners @customizing_creativity , @theshoelaundry1 and @reelsandframes !

      A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 14, 2020 at 12:02am PDT

      The edition is a mix of comfortable yet stylish clothes. Right from sneakers, jumpers, olive dress, trackpants, it has everything. This is a chance for all her fans to recreate their favourite look of hers. All the proceedings from the sale will go towards her 'The Live love laugh foundation'. The actress has always been vocal about issues concerning mental health and is driven towards raising awareness and offering help to those who need it.

      Speaking about work, Deepika will next be seen in Shakun Batra's directorial. The film was supposed to go on floors in Sri Lanka before the COVID-19 lockdown was announced. The untitled film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles.

