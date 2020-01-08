Deepika Padukone Had A Panic Attack On Second Day Of Chhapaak Shoot; Read Details

Chhapaak Is Deepika's Most Emotionally Challenging Film

Speaking about the film, Deepika told Bombay Times, "This has been my most challenging film, emotionally. There was a lot of preparation before we began shooting - look tests, working on the prosthetics, costumes and readings with co-actors and Meghna."

Here's How Deepika Prepped Up To Play Malti

"I also spent time with Laxmi (Agarwal, the acid attack survivor, who is the inspiration behind her character). But, for a film of this nature, you can never be fully prepared. How do I prepare myself for that moment when acid is thrown on my face? I can imagine that it happened in a certain way, but I can only live it between ‘action' and ‘cut'. I have had many of those moments of highs and lows, which took a toll on my mental health as well."

The Actress Had A Panic Attack On The Film's Sets

Recalling that memory from the sets, the actress told the tabloid, "I remember on the second day of shoot, I had a panic attack. We were doing the prosthetics when I had the attack because I'm claustrophobic. I broke into a sweat and could feel the blood rushing through my feet, and I remember saying to myself, ‘I can't do this'. Throughout the film, I was breathing through one nostril because of the prosthetics. I couldn't eat properly because I couldn't open my mouth completely."

Chhapaak Was An Emotional Journey For Deepika

"I was willing to go through it all because this was a story we had to tell. That was more important than what I had to live with for a few hours every day. Whenever I felt low or vulnerable, I would think about Laxmi and the other survivors, who have been through so much, and that would help me pull through the day," said the actress.

Deepika Reveals Her Biggest Takeaway From Her Interaction With Laxmi Agarwal

The actress told the leading daily, "I admire her spirit. Also, her ability to articulate her thoughts and feelings. She is honest, candid, confident and has a great sense of humour. She has beautiful hair, too."