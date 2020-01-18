Deepika Padukone Has This To Say About Chhapaak Not Earning Big Bucks At Box Office!

Deepika Padukone's recently-released film Chhapaak received rave reviews from the critics with praises pouring in for the actress's top-notch performance as an acid-attack survivor named Malti. However, the film has failed to impress the masses and earn big bucks at the box office.

Recently while promoting the film at Radio City, Deepika and director Meghna Gulzar opened up about the film's monetary collections. The latter said, "Our release was as expected within the release environment, within the nature of their film. The way the film is performing and being received is as per expectation. Deepika is coming from Rs 300 crore films and if she was chasing that then she wouldn't do this movie."

Deepika further added, "The numbers are actually very similar to Piku. It is more or less the same. The intent of this film was very different. Every Rs 100 crore film is not necessarily a successful film. It is based on your budget and based on how much you have spent in the movie. So if you have earned Rs 100 crores what if you have spent 300 crores to make a film. But the audience today has been fed with this kind of information that a Rs 100 crore film is a hit film."

Speaking about Chhapaak's box office numbers, the social drama collected Rs. 28.38 crore at the box office in 7 days.

Meanwhile recently, Malayalam actress Parvathy Thiruvothu who too played an acid-attack survivor in 2019 film Uyare, took to her Instagram page to thank Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar for Chhapaak which she feels is a story that needs 'to be told, to be felt'.

Earlier, renowned poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar also had penned his thoughts about Chhapaak after watching the film and tweeted, "Chhapaak is a film that has come straight from Meghna Gulzar's heart." He further wrote, "Art is to entertain but it is different from a circus. Good art makes you feel, think, grow. Chhapaak does it."

The Meghna Gulzar directorial is inspired by Laxmi Aggarwal, a real-life acid attack survivor. The film has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

