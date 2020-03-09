Deepika Padukone HATES This One Thing About Holi; Reveals An EMBARRASSING Story About The Festival

What's One Thing That Deepika Hates About Holi?

Deepika said, "Eggs. I feel is a bit too much. And I've interesting story about eggs, my mum and Holi. She will be very upset that I have revealed the story but I have to."

What's The Story Of Deepika That Her Mom Doesn't Want Us To Know?

While reminiscing the embarrassing incident, Deepika revealed, "This is from before I had moved to Mumbai, I was just starting my modelling career. I had come to the city for a day with mum for an audition for a soap brand. After I finished my audition in the morning, I decided to go to meet my granddad, who lives at Peddar Road."

Deepika Continued...

From suburbs, we took a taxi and once we reached, mum said, 'Since it's Holi, let's not take a chance. Let's not get down [across the road from the building] and walk on foot to cross the road. Instead, we can take a U-turn."

Deepika further added, "I was like, 'mum it doesn't make any sense. The roads are empty and so, we can cross it walking'."

Deepika & Her Mum Were Attacked With Eggs

While continuing the story, Deepika asserted, "While crossing the road, a group of boys threw eggs at us, which hit my mum. Later, she said, 'I think they were trying to aim at you but it hit me instead'."

Deepika further added laughingly, "Since that day, my favourite Holi memory is that. We didn't even have a spare set of clothes as it was just a day trip. I think she will never forgive me for that. But I guess it's all in the spirit of Holi."

Deepika's Next

On a related note, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak. She will be next seen in '83, in which she is paired opposite Ranveer Singh. Also, she has already signed two new projects i.e., Shakun Batra's next and the Hindi remake of Hollywood classic The Intern.