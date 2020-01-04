Deepika Padukone: I Connected To The Journey Of Laxmi Agarwal Immediately

Deepika Padukone, who is gearing up for her much-awaited release, Chhapaak, spoke to Scroll.in and said that after hearing the script, she connected to the story and journey of Laxmi Agarwal immediately. She further added that she was just raring to take a go at it on both a personal and professional level.

Deepika further added, "We hear about acts of violence in our country all the time. What I learned was about the finer nuances and the day-to-day struggle that one goes through after encountering such violence. I was not previously aware of that."

Deepika Padukone also asserted that Chhapaak is her most physically challenging film. Speaking about the shooting difficulties, Deepika said, "The prosthetics did not affect my acting style as such. But it was very, very uncomfortable to shoot in the extreme heat of Delhi and Bombay. My skin took a beating. I had to keep my body cool at all times. You don't think of all that within action and cut, it does get to you between the shots."

Deepika also praised her director Meghna Gulzar and said that the major reason why she did Chhapaak is Meghna Gulzar. Padukone continued and said that she highly admires Meghna's craft and what she brings to the table as a director.

"But beyond that, on a personal level, she is an extremely sensitive, empathetic and responsible person, and those qualities were essential for telling this kind of a story," added Deepika.

Chhapaak, which also casts Vikrant Massey in a key role, is all set to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.