New Day, New Achievement: Deepika Padukone Is One Of The Most Valuable Celebrities Of 2019

Taking over the consumer market with her unprecedented charm and triumphant, Deepika Padukone emerged as one of the biggest celebrities brand in India in a recent study of 2019. Deepika retains her most valuable female celebrity status for the second consecutive year.

The global icon's brand was valued at $93.5 million, the most among her contemporaries. Deepika is one of the most celebrated stars of the nation in the top 20 list. Following her are superstars Shah Rukh Khan at $66 million and Salman Khan at $55.7 million.

Alia Bhatt falls next in line followed by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. Stars such as Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kareena Kapoor and Anushka sharma also made it to the list but are behind Deepika.

Deepika Padukone Opens Up About Her Next Film With Siddhant Chaturvedi And Ananya Panday!

The study provides a ranking of India's most powerful celebrity brands based on their brand values and it comes as no surprise that Deepika is a lot ahead. With a huge social media following and fan craze, Deepika is the most loved actor and her increasing brand endorsements are just adding on to her growing celebrity quotient.

The key trend of the list also brought to light the rise of millennial and GenZ stars in both movies and endorsement space. While Deepika is the face of prominent established brands, new brands and changing environment are leading to more opportunities for her.