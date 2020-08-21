Deepika Padukone Is The No.1 Heroine Of The Nation As Per Survey

In a recent survey conducted by a leading news magazine, Deepika Padukone was named the No. 1 heroine of our country based on viewers' votes. She has maintained her position of being at the top consecutively for 5 years.

Earlier the survey was conducted on face to face basis however in the current scene a telephonic interview with standard questionnaire was implemented that was translated in regional languages. A total of approx 12,000 interviews were conducted- 67% rural area and 33% urban area.

Her poise, naturalism, and magnetism reflects the skills of a versatile actor. Deepika lights up the screen in everything she does, from the free spirited girl of Cocktail to a dedicated and fearless wife in Padmaavat. She owns every moment and role in front of the camera be it as Piku or Meenamma or Naina or Leela.

The actress' sophisticated performances has given her global reach and she enjoys colossal fandom.

It's not an easy task for an actor to ace every character but Deepika has an exciting array of cinematic experiences. Another reason to celebrate Deepika's acting talents.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey. She will also share screen space with Prabhas in a Nag Ashwin PAN India project which is envisioned to be on a huge scale.