      Coronavirus Controversy: Deepika Padukone Gets Shamed Brutally By Netizens For Her THIS Act

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Recently, Deepika Padukone made an announcement on her social media pages that she will be going live with the WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday at 7:30 IST with an aim to prioritise mental health during the Novel Coronavirus outbreak. Her announcement didn't go down well with many netizens and they started slamming the actress left, right and centre. For the uninitiated, recently, the US government suggested that the WHO covered up the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak in China before it spread around the world.

      US President Donald Trump told during a press conference that he has instructed his administration to halt funding to the WHO, while "a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus."

      Coming back to Deepika, the actress has been receiving a lot of hatred online, since the announcement. Here's what the netizens have to say..

      Hindu Americans @HinduAmericans

      "Please cancel this or we will launch a boycott of you. Tedros is a Communist Chinese stooge who hates India and caused the coronavirus to spread."

      THE SKIN DOCTOR @theskindoctor13

      "WHO has been doing a lot of promoted campaigns after COVID outbreak exposed their credibility and USA stopped the funding. This is also one of the promotional campaign. Deepika has no concern about mental health or reality of Tedros. It's all about money."

      Swapnil Chaudhari @Swapnil74219485

      "This girl has lost her mind. I was fan of her but after jnu issue I unfollowed her and after this one i hate her."

      Pranav Mahajan @pranavmahajan

      "Well it's entirely ur choice @deepikapadukone but kindly give it a thought tht how can people accept the bhakshak (भक्षक) as rakshak (रक्षक). Nobody would like him answering the questions on that programme when he should answer questions regarding his conduct during #COVID19."

      KRK @kamaalrkhan

      "Madam pls note, USA president #Trump has already declared Dr. Tedros A.G. a fraud. So we are not interested to listen to a fraud neither we are mentally sick."

      Keep Smiling @upma23

      "She will talk to most hated man right now in world , How much money Deepika to sail his sinking boat?"

      Starry Bytes @starrybytes

      "The biggest flaw with entertainment industry. how i wish they keep themselves informed!!! i think it's question of their relevance too, hence they sign up for whatever comes their way!!"

      Do you think that Deepika Padukone will cancel her collaboration with Dr. Tedros? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      Read more about: deepika padukone coronavirus
      Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 10:44 [IST]
