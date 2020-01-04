Deepika Padukone Makes Her TikTok Debut; Grooves To A Marathi Song!

Guess who recently made her debut on the popular social media platform TikTok? None other than the gorgeous Deepika Padukone. Currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Chhapaak, the actress finally made her presence felt on TikTok and her fans just can't enough of her.

Deepika's profile has more than 1.6 followers and counting. The leading lady has been posting some fun-filled videos which are going viral on the internet.

In one of her videos, the actress is seen shaking a leg to the Marathi song, 'Latt Patt Latt Patt'. Check it out here.

Deepika Padukone is also seen channeling her inner rapper in yet another clipping. Have a look at it.

Another video features the Padmaavat actress dancing with Laxmi Agarwal and it's such a cute sight.

Speaking about Chhapaak, the actress recently said at the film's title song launch event, "People are saying that we have taken a big risk, but I don't think of it (the film) as a risk. It is something that she (the film's director Meghna Gulzar) has lived with for so many years. As a human being and a director, she was ready to tell the story. She came to him with it and I instantly said yes to the film, so there hasn't been over-thinking or over-processing. I think whatever we have done to make this film was done very instantly and instinctively, and with a lot of heart. We want people to receive this film the way we have made it."

Deepika essays the role of an acid-attack survivor in the film. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey as her love interest.

