    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Deepika Padukone Makes Her TikTok Debut; Grooves To A Marathi Song!

      By
      |

      Guess who recently made her debut on the popular social media platform TikTok? None other than the gorgeous Deepika Padukone. Currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Chhapaak, the actress finally made her presence felt on TikTok and her fans just can't enough of her.

      deepika-tik-tok

      Deepika's profile has more than 1.6 followers and counting. The leading lady has been posting some fun-filled videos which are going viral on the internet.

      In one of her videos, the actress is seen shaking a leg to the Marathi song, 'Latt Patt Latt Patt'. Check it out here.

      @deepikapadukone

      Latt Patt Latt Patt!💋 @nagmaa

      ♬ original sound - deepikapadukone

      Deepika Padukone is also seen channeling her inner rapper in yet another clipping. Have a look at it.

      @deepikapadukone

      abhi thoda raap shaap kartein hein!🎤 @motivationkimachine

      ♬ original sound - deepikapadukone

      Another video features the Padmaavat actress dancing with Laxmi Agarwal and it's such a cute sight.

      @deepikapadukone

      bohut zyaada masti...dher sara pyaar...❤ @thelaxmiagarwalpihu

      ♬ original sound - deepikapadukone

      Speaking about Chhapaak, the actress recently said at the film's title song launch event, "People are saying that we have taken a big risk, but I don't think of it (the film) as a risk. It is something that she (the film's director Meghna Gulzar) has lived with for so many years. As a human being and a director, she was ready to tell the story. She came to him with it and I instantly said yes to the film, so there hasn't been over-thinking or over-processing. I think whatever we have done to make this film was done very instantly and instinctively, and with a lot of heart. We want people to receive this film the way we have made it."

      Deepika essays the role of an acid-attack survivor in the film. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey as her love interest.

      Deepika Padukone On Being Tagged As A Superstar: I Would Be Lying If I Said It Doesn't Feel Nice

      Deepika Padukone: I Connected To The Journey Of Laxmi Agarwal Immediately

      Read more about: deepika padukone
      Story first published: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 14:35 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue