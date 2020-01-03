Deepika Padukone Offended When Asked If Ranveer Singh Put Money In Chhapaak: ‘It’s My Own Money’

Deepika Padukone has turned producer for the first time with Chhapaak. The actor was so blown away by the script of this Meghna Gulzar movie, that she not only decided to act in it, but also back it financially. So, it wouldn't be far-fetched to say Deepika is possessive about this movie, which showed in her response when she was asked if hubby Ranveer Singh had put money in Chhapaak.

During the title song launch of Chhapaak, a reporter asked Deepika if Ranveer had put money in the film. Deepika took offence to this question and replied, "Excuse me, yeh mere khud ke paise hain. Kisne bola yeh? Excuse me, It is my own money."

But it was all good as the audience erupted in laughter over the question and DP's reply. Meghna added that it is wrong to assume that Ranveer put his money.

Deepika also spoke about how she does not consider the movie to be a risk. "People are saying that we have taken a big risk, but I don't think of this (film) as a risk. It is something that she (Gulzar) has lived with for so many years. As a human being and a director, she was ready to tell the story. She came to me with it and I instantly said yes to the film, so there hasn't been over-thinking or over-processing. I think whatever we have done to make this film was done very instantly and instinctively, and with a lot of heart. We want people to receive this film the way we have made it," she said.

Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey alongside Deepika. The film is inspired by the story of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. Chhapaak hits screens on January 10, 2020.

ALSO READ: Chhapaak's Title Track Is Out: Netizens Laud Deepika Padukone & Arijit Singh

ALSO READ: Chhapaak's New Poster: Deepika Padukone Flashes The Triumphant Smile Of 'Malti'