Deepika Padukone On Being Tagged As A Superstar: I Would Be Lying If I Said It Doesn't Feel Nice
Deepika Padukone sashayed into Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om. With her drop-dead gorgeous looks and impressive acting chops, the actress soon made her way into people's hearts. Today, Deepika is touted to be one of the most sought-after leading ladies in the film industry.
Recently in an interview with Bollywoodlife, the Chhapaak actress opened up about what she feels about being one of the biggest names in Bollywood and her thoughts on the advantages and possible burdens that come with it.
Deepika Says It's A Perception Game
The actress told the portal, "It's not something (the super-stardom) I think about. I don't wake up every morning thinking I'm some superstar. That's the audience's perception of me, and that perception is based on the work that I do. So, my only endeavor when I wake up every morning is to continue doing such work."
The Actress Doesn't Pay Much Attention To 'Superstar' Tag
She said, "I wouldn't be having these titles and labels such as that of a 'superstar' if I didn't have the work that allows people to think this way about me, to feel this way about my body of work. Honestly, it's not something I pay to much attention to."
The Chhapaak Actress Believes In Positively Impacting Lives
"Having said that, I would be lying if I said that it doesn't feel nice. It most certainly is very gratifying and humbling, but at the same time, I don't wake up thinking, Oh, people think I'm a superstar. I mean, I don't know if people do that, but that's just not me. I think, where I am in life today is to do work that can positively impact other lives," further added Deepika.
In The Same Interview, Deepika Also Revealed Why Chhapaak's Malti Was More Demanding Than Mastani & Padmaavat
"This is the first time I'm playing a real-life living character. Whether it was Mastani or Padmaavati, they're historical, almost surreal in a way. A role like that of Laxmi (Agarwal) is not. In that sense, I'd say that it's the first time I'm playing a real-life character of someone who can actually validate or negate my work. So, it no doubt comes with an added sense of responsibility."
