Deepika Padukone On Not Working In Hollywood After xXx: ‘Not Actively Seeking Films There’

Apart from Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone was one of the first mainstream Bollywood actors to venture into Hollywood. In 2017, she starred in the action-thriller xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, alongside a star cast of Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev and many others.

While many thought that the film marked the beginning of her career in Hollywood, she didn't take up any projects in the West after that. In an interview, Deepika stated that she is not actively seeking out roles in Hollywood, and that she doesn't distinguish between films as Indian or international.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Deepika said, "I don't look or evaluate films as Indian or international, but as a medium where I can express myself. If that opportunity is out of India, great. If that is out of the United States or another part of the world, I am happy to explore that too. For me, it's always been content."

She added, "I did Xander Cage because it was an extremely powerful, strong character to play. Eventually, it's about the character and role, and of course, the film. It's not like I'm actively seeking something in Hollywood. Whether India or any other part in the world, great content is what I seek."

Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. She won much critical acclaim for her performance as Malti, an acid attack survivor, whose character was inspired by real-life survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Next, she will share screen space with her husband Ranveer Singh in '83, a sports biopic film on Kapil Dev when he led the Indian cricket team as captain during the World Cup win of 1983. '83 is directed by Kabir Khan and is set to hit screens on April 10.

