Deepika Padukone Opens Up About Her Next Film With Siddhant Chaturvedi And Ananya Panday!

In her latest tete-a-tete with Hindustan Times, Deepika Padukone opens up about her next film, which will be helmed by Shakun Batra. The film also casts Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead roles alongside Deepika. Giving a sneak peek into her next project, Deepika said that one can't call Shakun's film 'light'. However, in terms of emotional turmoil, the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than her recent films.

Deepika said, "The overall genre of the film is something we haven't seen much in Indian cinema, it's called domestic noir. I don't think that's a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms."

"What I enjoy and look forward to, as far as this film is concerned, Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships. As an audience/ actor I have enjoyed watching and performing these sort of films, whether Piku (2015), Tamasha (2015), Love Aaj Kal, films that deal with intricate human relationships," added the Piku actress.

Was Deepika Padukone's JNU Visit A Risky Move? Haters Trend #BoycottChhapaak

Apart from Shakun Batra's directorial, she will also be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern, which originally casted Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the lead roles. In the Hindi remake, Deepika will share screen space with Rishi Kapoor and the film is slated to hit the theatres in 2021.

Speaking of doing the Hindi remake of The Intern, Deepika said, "I finally came across as something that's going to be endearing, light-hearted and relatable. The theme of the film is universal."