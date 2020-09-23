Deepika Padukone Pens A Note For Ayushmann Khurrana As He Secures Place In TIME 100 List!

Actress Deepika Padukone penned a note for Ayushmann Khurrana as the actor secured a place in TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People Of 2020 list. It's indeed a proud moment for Ayushmann and his fans from all over the nation. Ayushmann, who made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor in 2012, has given us many remarkable films which not only broke stereotypes, but also received brilliant reviews from the critics, as well as the audiences.

While showering praise on Ayushmann, Deepika penned a column in TIME magazine for the actor. She wrote, "I remember Ayushmann Khurrana vividly from his debut film, Vicky Donor. He had, of course, been a part of the entertainment industry in various other ways for several years before that, but the reason you and I talk about him today is because of the impact he has been able to create through memorable films and iconic characters. Where male protagonist roles often fall into the trap of stereotypical masculinity, Ayushmann has successfully and convincingly transformed into characters who challenge those very stereotypes."

She further added, "In India, with a population of more than 1.3 billion, only a tiny percentage of people see their dreams come alive, and Ayushmann Khurrana is one of them. You're probably wondering, How? Talent and hard work. Sure, that goes without saying. But more important, patience, perseverance and fearlessness. A little insight for those who dare to dream."

Ayushmann shared the news on his Instagram page and wrote, "I'm honored to be a part of this group."

Ayushmann's hardwork is finally paying off.

With respect to work, Ayushmann was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo. He will next be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's next, which also casts Vaani Kapoor in the lead role.