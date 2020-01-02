Deepika Padukone Plans To Celebrate Her 34th Birthday In This Special Way

One of Bollywood's most sought-after actresses, Deepika Padukone will be celebrating her 34th birthday on January 5. These days, the actress is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Chhapaak where she essays the role of an acid-attack survivor Malti.

If you folks think that the Padmaavat actress would be taking a short break from her promotions to celebrate her birthday in a lavish way then, you are mistaken. A source close to the leading lady told Mumbai Mirror that she will be spending her 34th birthday in Lucknow with acid attack victims in the city.

Deepika will be travelling to a cafe run by the victims and spend her birthday there. Apart from the staff of the cafe, the insider added that acid attack survivors from neighbouring cities will be a part of the celebrations.

The source told the tabloid, "Deepika will leave for Delhi later in the day to resume the promotional rounds of Chhapaak."

Meanwhile, Deepika had got emotional and broken into tears at the trailer launch of Chhapaak. The actress had said, "I thought that we will be called upon the stage after you watch the trailer. I didn't know that I will have to speak after that."

Speaking about casting Deepika in the film, director Meghna Gulzar earlier told PTI, "An actor like Deepika playing the part, widens the interest in the film because she is so popular, big and adulated that you will have her fans who want to come and see it. Have I used her star power? I think that is the function of promotion and marketing, which is not me. Have I used her craft? Yes."

Besides Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone is also a part of Ranveer Singh starrer 83. She will also be essaying the role of Draupadi in Madhu Mantena's Mahabharat.

