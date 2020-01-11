DeepikaPRBackfires Trends On Twitter: Chhapaak Backlash Causes Low Box Office Collection?

    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Deepika Padukone's biopic, Chhapaak based on the Laxmi Agrawal released this Friday. Based on the acid attack survivor's life story, the film shares about her struggles after the attack, and her aim to help stop the crime, while also helping other acid attack survivors. Even before the film hit theatres, Chhapaak was making headlines for the wrong reasons along with the lead actress Deepika Padukone.

      Few days before film's release, Deepika visited the JNU campus to express her solidarity with the students and teachers protesting in the campus. However, this action received a mixed response from the audience. Twitter was divided into, #WeStandWithDeepikaPadukone and #BoycottChhapaak. Many claimed the visit was a horrible attempt at promoting her film and will affect the film's ticket sales.

      Now that, Chhapaak has released and the opening day box office numbers are out, Deepika once again is being trolled on social media. #DeepikaPRBackfires is currently trending on twitter and haters say the bad BO collection was bound to happen. Some have compared her to Swara Bhaskar, dissed her depression and have even called her an incapable actress. Here are some of the trending tweets online,

      Chhapaak's opening day collection has been reported as, Rs 4.75 crore. Experts stated the morning collections were decent and were expected to see some growth in the evening but it failed to pick up pace. The film directed by Meghna Gulzar also sees Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role.

      Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 16:26 [IST]
