Deepika Padukone Ranks Number One Among Actresses In A Report For ‘Stars India Loves’ For Feb 2020

Deepika Padukone never fails to surprise us with her promising performances and the massive global fandom she presides over is proof of how much she is loved. From bringing the various characters like the innocent Naina from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, a caring Piku to Meenamma from Chennai Express amongst the many memorable characters to the screens, all her characters are highly relatable to the audience and that’s one of the reasons why she is widely loved. In a recent report that was released, the actress ranks number one among actresses on Ormax Stars India Loves Report for February 2020.

Marking a streak as this is not the first time that the actress has topped this list, Deepika Padukone (33%) continues to be at the number one position where she ranks first, in all segments. With a massive social media following to a humungous fan following across the segments, Deepika topping the list definitely is no surprise when it comes to her contemporaries.

On a winning spree, Deepika Padukone also made it to the list of World's Most Admired recently. With nothing stopping her, the actress also topped the list of Most Gorgeous Women in the World from Bollywood. Deepika is not just an actress but also a producer, entrepreneur and continues to create awareness for depression. Hailed as an inspiration, there is no doubt that everyone loves her for all her choices of work and as a person.

Bringing us more reasons to love her with more characters to admire, Deepika will next be seen in 83 alongside Ranveer Singh. She is all set to begin shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The actress will also star in the official remake of The Intern which will go on floors next year.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone: Balam Pichkari Is Like Rang Barse Of Our Generation

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Was Deepika Padukone Approached For Prabhas Starrer By Nag Ashwin?