      Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh Spend A WHOPPING Amount On Food To Maintain Their Fitness

      By
      |

      Bollywood's beloved couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also one of the most bankable stars in the industry. The talented duo is also known for maintaining a healthy lifestyle for their perfect on-screen roles.

      Deepika And Ranveer Spend A Whopping Amount On Food Monthly

      They have to pay serious attention to their daily dietary needs, which cannot be easy with hectic schedules. For the need to look fit and prepared at all times, Deepika and Ranveer reportedly maintain a level of nutrition in their regular meals, according to their character and film needs.

      According to several reports, the couple have subscribed to a food supply agency, POD Supply (Personal Optimised Diet Supply), which takes care of their food and diet needs to maintain their fitness regime.

      POD Supply reportedly has been the supplying food to many A-list actors like Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and several others. POD's co-founder, Mohit Savargaonkar had told vervemagazine.com, "Ranveer Singh has been our client for the past six years and is so accustomed to our meals that he requested we accompany him to Paris while he was shooting for Befikre. He honestly believes in our product and endorses it to everyone he meets. He's even recommended that we try getting Shah Rukh Khan hooked on to our services."

      According to another report in TOI, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have subscribed for a four-meal plan for a month. It reportedly costs Rs 90,000 each (mention per day or month) and subsequent charges of Rs 10,000 with each added meal. And if the actor is on an outdoor shoot and wishes a chef to accompany him/her to the location, charges will rise by Rs 12,000 per day.

      Story first published: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 17:50 [IST]
