    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Deepika Padukone Reacts To Removing RK's Tattoo & Why She Hasn't Worked With Salman Khan Yet!

      Deepika Padukone is leaving no stones unturned to promote her much-awaited film, Chhapaak, which tells the story of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. In her recent interaction with Koimoi, Deepika answered some of the most asked questions about her on Google and reacted to removing RK's tattoo from the back of her neck.

      Deepika Padukone On Why She Married Ranveer Singh: He Was Comfortable When I Was Earning More

      When Deepika was asked how she removed the 'RK' tattoo (which was the initials of her ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor) from her neck, she didn't say a word and just winked at the camera. Check out her reaction below..

      Deepika Padukone answers google questions about her 😂❤ . ديبيكا بادكون تجاوب على اسألة غوغل الغريبه 😂❤ . . اهم شي الغمزه 😂 . . #deepikapadukone #queenofbollywood #bollywood #فيديو_ديبيكا_بادكون

      During the same fun segment, Deepika also answered about why she has not worked with superstar Salman Khan yet and said, "Because we have not found a good script together."

      Deepika was also asked about her most embarrassing moment in public. To which the Om Shanti Om actress said that she doesn't remember any embarrassing moment as such!

      Coming back to Chhapaak, the film also marks the first collaboration of Deepika with Vikrant Massey. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar, who earlier directed brilliant films like Raazi and Talvar. The film is all set to arrive at the theatres on January 10, 2020 and will lock horns with Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which also casts Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in the prominent roles.

      Chhapaak's New Poster: Deepika Padukone Flashes The Triumphant Smile Of 'Malti'

      Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 9:01 [IST]
