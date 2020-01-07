After Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone BREAKS SILENCE On The Ongoing Protests Over JNU Attack!

Deepika Said..

While speaking to NDTV, Deepika Padukone said that she feels proud that we are not scared anymore and we are thinking about our future as well as about our country's future and we are not shying away from expressing our opinions.

Deepika Further Added..

Deepika also stated that it's nice to see that people are coming outside to share their point of view and it is quite necessary to happen in our country. Because if one wants to see the change in society, one has to express his opinion!

Netizens React To Deepika's Statement

While some praised Deepika for speaking up on JNU attack, some slammed the actress to taking a diplomatic stand. Here's how they reacted..

Blitzkrieg: "She's more courageous and the real face of women empowerment."

User Unknown: "I am glad that a mainstream celeb is speaking her mind. However cautious she may be, it takes a lot of courage."

A Few Slam Deepika For Her Neutral Stand

mohit kumar: "It's not enough that आप गर्व महसूस करते हो और ये कहना की आपके पास पूरी जानकारी नहीं है ये सिर्फ बहाना है आप शिक्षित हो जानकारी एकत्र करो और निर्णय लो कि आप किस तरह हो it's not the time to play safe coz it's now or never."

Shobha Prasad: "Garv k alava aur koi line nhi ayi inko...aise lgra zbrdsti bol rhi..."

Deepika's Chhapaak is all set to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.