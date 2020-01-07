    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      After Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone BREAKS SILENCE On The Ongoing Protests Over JNU Attack!

      By
      |

      On Sunday (January 5, 2020) night, many masked goons entered the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi and thrashed students and professors, leaving many seriously injured. The attack has been widely condemned by Bollywood celebrities, including Swara Bhaskar, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajkummar Rao, Anurag Kashyap, Dia Mirza and Shabana Azmi.

      Now, actress Deepika Padukone, who's currently engrossed with the promotion of her upcoming film, Chhapaak, has reacted to the ongoing protests over the JNU attack and here's what the actress had to say.

      Deepika Said..

      Deepika Said..

      While speaking to NDTV, Deepika Padukone said that she feels proud that we are not scared anymore and we are thinking about our future as well as about our country's future and we are not shying away from expressing our opinions.

      Deepika Further Added..

      Deepika Further Added..

      Deepika also stated that it's nice to see that people are coming outside to share their point of view and it is quite necessary to happen in our country. Because if one wants to see the change in society, one has to express his opinion!

      Netizens React To Deepika's Statement

      Netizens React To Deepika's Statement

      While some praised Deepika for speaking up on JNU attack, some slammed the actress to taking a diplomatic stand. Here's how they reacted..

      Blitzkrieg: "She's more courageous and the real face of women empowerment."

      User Unknown: "I am glad that a mainstream celeb is speaking her mind. However cautious she may be, it takes a lot of courage."

      A Few Slam Deepika For Her Neutral Stand

      A Few Slam Deepika For Her Neutral Stand

      mohit kumar: "It's not enough that आप गर्व महसूस करते हो और ये कहना की आपके पास पूरी जानकारी नहीं है ये सिर्फ बहाना है आप शिक्षित हो जानकारी एकत्र करो और निर्णय लो कि आप किस तरह हो it's not the time to play safe coz it's now or never."

      Shobha Prasad: "Garv k alava aur koi line nhi ayi inko...aise lgra zbrdsti bol rhi..."

      Deepika's Chhapaak is all set to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.

      Birthday Special: Deepika Padukone's Take On Love & Relationships Is On Point!

      Read more about: deepika padukone chhapaak
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue