After Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone BREAKS SILENCE On The Ongoing Protests Over JNU Attack!
On Sunday (January 5, 2020) night, many masked goons entered the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi and thrashed students and professors, leaving many seriously injured. The attack has been widely condemned by Bollywood celebrities, including Swara Bhaskar, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajkummar Rao, Anurag Kashyap, Dia Mirza and Shabana Azmi.
Now, actress Deepika Padukone, who's currently engrossed with the promotion of her upcoming film, Chhapaak, has reacted to the ongoing protests over the JNU attack and here's what the actress had to say.
Deepika Said..
While speaking to NDTV, Deepika Padukone said that she feels proud that we are not scared anymore and we are thinking about our future as well as about our country's future and we are not shying away from expressing our opinions.
Deepika Further Added..
Deepika also stated that it's nice to see that people are coming outside to share their point of view and it is quite necessary to happen in our country. Because if one wants to see the change in society, one has to express his opinion!
Netizens React To Deepika's Statement
While some praised Deepika for speaking up on JNU attack, some slammed the actress to taking a diplomatic stand. Here's how they reacted..
Blitzkrieg: "She's more courageous and the real face of women empowerment."
User Unknown: "I am glad that a mainstream celeb is speaking her mind. However cautious she may be, it takes a lot of courage."
A Few Slam Deepika For Her Neutral Stand
mohit kumar: "It's not enough that आप गर्व महसूस करते हो और ये कहना की आपके पास पूरी जानकारी नहीं है ये सिर्फ बहाना है आप शिक्षित हो जानकारी एकत्र करो और निर्णय लो कि आप किस तरह हो it's not the time to play safe coz it's now or never."
Shobha Prasad: "Garv k alava aur koi line nhi ayi inko...aise lgra zbrdsti bol rhi..."
Deepika's Chhapaak is all set to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.
