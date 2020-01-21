    For Quick Alerts
      Deepika Padukone Recalls Her Struggle With Depression As She Receives Crystal Award At Davos

      Deepika Padukone is one of the first few actresses in Bollywood who opened up about her struggle with depression. The Chhapaak star has always been vocal about the importance of mental health. Recently, Deepika was felicitated with Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum in Davos for her contribution in mental health awareness.

      While receiving the award, the actress spoke about how severe mental illness as a disease is and why she started the Live Love Laugh foundation.

      Deepika shared, "Live Love and Laugh exemplify my personal philosophy to life. The foundation aims to provide hope to every person experiencing stress, anxiety and depression."

      Deepika further shared how mental health affected her personally and what she has learnt from it. The leading lady said, "My love and hate relationship with this has taught me a lot and I want to tell everyone suffering from this that you are not alone."

      She further added, "One trillion dollars is the estimated impact of depression and mental illness on the world economy. In the time it has taken me to accept this award, the world has lost one more person to suicide."

      "Depression is a common yet serious illness. It is important to understand that anxiety and depression are like any other illness and treatable. It was experience with this illness that encouraged me to set up Live Love Laugh," revealed the actress while talking about why she set up Live Love Laugh foundation.

      The actress ended her acceptance speech quoting the famous words of Martin Luther King and said, "For in the words of Martin Luther king, everything that is done in this world is done with hope."

      Deepika Padukone runs The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF) since June 2015. The foundation's programs and initiatives include nationwide public awareness and destigmatization campaigns, adolescent mental health programs, funding support for treatment in rural communities, training general physicians in common mental health disorders, research and an annual lecture series featuring the world's foremost thinkers and achievers.

