Deepika Padukone's Awkward Lunch With Aamir Khan: Actress's Throwback Story Will Crack You Up!

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Deepika Padukone has been blessing our Instagram feeds with a lot of throwback pictures and priceless memories. Recently, the Padmaavat actress dug out an old photo, and posted an epic throwback story along with it.

The picture dates back to a New Year get-together party in 2000. A teenage Deepika, dressed in a black shirt and pants, is seen sandwiched between Aamir Khan and father Prakash Padukone. Deepika's mother Ujjala is sitting on the extreme left with her younger daughter Anisha in her lap. Sharing this click, Deepika called out Aamir for not offering curd rice to her even though she was hungry.

She captioned the picture as, "Major throwback to 1st January, 2000. I was 13 & awkward.I still am. He was having lunch.Curd Rice to be precise.I was hungry, like I always am.But he didn't offer and I didn't ask...#random #anecdote @_aamirkhan."

Meanwhile, the netizens absolutely loved this throwback frame. A fan wrote, "You were 13, Jesus Christ you were so tall!" Another comment read, "Hahah I can see his Dil Chahta Hai goatee." "Omg!! It was the best day ever," reacted an Instagram user.

While Aamir and Deepika have shared screen space in 'real' life, they are yet to star in a film together! When Deepika Padukone had graced Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss to promote her Hollywood film XXX:The Return Of Xander Cage, the actress had said that she would like to send Aamir Khan inside the Bigg Boss house if given a chance. When asked the reason behind it, the actress had revealed that Aamir talks very less, and she wants to know more about him."

Meanwhile, last year, the Dangal actor gave a big shout out to Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak after the makers released the trailer. He had tweeted: "Great trailer and such an important movie. My congratulations and best wishes to Meghna, Deepika, Vikrant and the entire team."

Well, we hope that somebody casts these two actors in a movie together! Filmmakers, are you listening to this?

