Deepika Padukone's Birthday Post For Ananya Panday: Words Can't Describe The Love I Feel For You
Actress Ananya Panday turned 22 today (October 30, 2020), and wishes have been pouring in for the birthday girl on social media. Deepika Padukone who is Ananya's co-star in Shakun Batra's upcoming film, penned a love-soaked birthday wish for the Khaali Peeli actress.
Deepika, who has been shooting with Ananya in Goa, wrote that she is proud of her for growing into a smart, sensitive and witty girl. Besides Deepika, celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan and others also wished Ananya with heartfelt birthday messages on their respective social media handles.
Deepika Padukone's Adorable Birthday Message For Ananya Panday
The Padmaavat actress took to her Instagram page and wrote, "My Baby Girl, Words cannot describe the love I feel for you. And even though we've just met, I feel proud to see the smart, sensitive and witty girl you've grown into! Wishing you good health, happiness, super stardom and truck loads of biscoff my love! I love you."
Tiger Shroff Wishes Ananya Panday With A Hilarious Post
Ananya's Student Of The Year 2 co-star Tiger Shroff shared a candid throwback picture from their film's sets and captioned it as, "Eat lotsss offf food todayy! Happy Birthday @ananyapanday."
Kareena's Birthday Wish For 'Beautiful Girl' Ananya Panday
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a monochrome picture of Ananya on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful girl." We bet Ananya who is a huge fan of Bebo, would be over the moon after reading the diva's birthday wish for her.
Ishaan Khatter Calls Birthday Girl Ananya 'Sunshine Girl'
The young actor who worked with Ananya in his last outing Khaali Peeli, shared a picture of Ananya looking pretty in a yellow top along with a goofy video of her. He captioned it as, "Happy birthday sunshine girl -> swipe to see her happy feet dance 🐧."
Meanwhile, Ananya is having a working birthday today, away from her friends and family, as she is busy shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled film in Goa.
