Deepika Padukone's Birthday Post For Ananya Panday: Words Can't Describe The Love I Feel For You

Deepika Padukone's Adorable Birthday Message For Ananya Panday

The Padmaavat actress took to her Instagram page and wrote, "My Baby Girl, Words cannot describe the love I feel for you. And even though we've just met, I feel proud to see the smart, sensitive and witty girl you've grown into! Wishing you good health, happiness, super stardom and truck loads of biscoff my love! I love you."

Tiger Shroff Wishes Ananya Panday With A Hilarious Post

Ananya's Student Of The Year 2 co-star Tiger Shroff shared a candid throwback picture from their film's sets and captioned it as, "Eat lotsss offf food todayy! Happy Birthday @ananyapanday."

Kareena's Birthday Wish For 'Beautiful Girl' Ananya Panday

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a monochrome picture of Ananya on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful girl." We bet Ananya who is a huge fan of Bebo, would be over the moon after reading the diva's birthday wish for her.

Ishaan Khatter Calls Birthday Girl Ananya 'Sunshine Girl'

The young actor who worked with Ananya in his last outing Khaali Peeli, shared a picture of Ananya looking pretty in a yellow top along with a goofy video of her. He captioned it as, "Happy birthday sunshine girl -> swipe to see her happy feet dance 🐧."