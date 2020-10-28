Deepika Padukone's Manager Karishma Prakash Summoned By NCB Again: Goes Absconding?

Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash were questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), a few weeks back in connection with the Bollywood drug case. The duo was summoned by the NCB after their drug chat from 2017 gone viral on social media. Along with Deepika Padukone and Karishma Prakash, the investigation team interrogated some of the most popular faces of Bollywood.

Now, the reports published by ANI has confirmed that Karishma has been summoned by the NCB once again, for further interrogation. The NCB team had raided her residence on Tuesday (October 27, 2020), and recovered a small quantity of Hashish. If the reports are to be true, the team decided to summon Karishma Prakash on Wednesday (October 28, 2020) to join the probe, after she went absconding.

According to the reports, the celebrity manager's name cropped up once again while interrogating one of the recently arrested drug peddlers. Sameer Wankhade, the Zonal Director of NCB revealed the news during his recent interaction with the media. The official was quoted saying "Karishma Prakash (Deepika Padukone's manager) has been summoned for investigation tomorrow".

Karishma Prakash (Deepika Padukone's manager) has been summoned for investigation tomorrow: Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/P6HuWOwRm8 — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2020

Along with Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash, renowned Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh were summoned by the NCB. The celebrities were interrogated for hours in connection with the Bollywood drug nexus case, which came into light during the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe.

Also Read:

Arjun Kapoor Was Disappointed When He Tested Positive For COVID-19; Took Hours To Accept It

Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Mohabbatein As It Turns 20; Says Film Is Special For Many Reasons