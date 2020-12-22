Deepika Padukone & Sanjay Leela Bhansali Celebrated 5 Years Of Bajirao Mastani With A South Indian Meal

A couple of days ago, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Bajirao Mastani turned five. To celebrate the five glorious years of the film, Deepika shared a throwback picture on Instagram with her director from the sets of the film. She captioned the picture as, "Whether in love or war, Mastani was fuelled by her passion, unafraid to write her own destiny, no matter how perilous the path. She never bowed down and always stood her ground with a fierce dignity and a love so strong that its burning embers seared through every societal constraint, to join both her and her lover's names, for all of eternity..."

Now, we hear that Deepika also dropped by on the sets of Bhansali's next film, Gangubai Kathiawadi at Film City. For the unversed, Gangubai Kathiawadi casts Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

A source close to the production revealed, "Deepika was there on set for a good 3-4 hours. SLB and she spent a lot of quality time together, discussed the special bond they share and their common interests. They even enjoyed a South Indian meal together and reminisced about shooting for the film together."

Deepika and Bhansali have worked together in three films- Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat. Interestingly, all three films have worked in favour of the duo. In several interviews, Deepika has spoken highly of Bhansali and she has immense respect for him as a filmmaker. Bhansali, on the other hand, has always praised Deepika's hard work and down to earth nature.

Workwise, Deepika will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 alongside Ranveer Singh, Nag Ashwin's next opposite Prabhas and Shakun Batra's untitled next alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She was also supposed to feature in the Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Intern alongside Rishi Kapoor, but owing to the tragic death of the latter on April 30, we haven't received any update on the project yet.

