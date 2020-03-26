Deepika Padukone Says Katrina Kaif STOLE Her Idea Of Washing Dishes Amidst The Nationwide Lockdown!

Owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many celebrities are in self-quarantine. While celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan are constantly urging their fans not to step out, celebs like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif are busy in giving a sneak-peek into their lives, while they keep themselves in quarantine.

A few days ago, Katrina Kaif had shared a video of herself, wherein the actress can be seen washing her own dishes and urging her fans to save water too!

Now, Deepika Padukone has shared the same video of Katrina on her Instagram page and captioned it saying, "I regret to inform you that Season 1:Episode 5 stands cancelled because @katrinakaif stole my idea!Hmmff!! !😤 🤷 🏽 #PlagiarismInTheTimeOfCovid19."

While reacting to Deepika's funny caption, Katrina wrote, "Hahaha ......Got the rights from Rupali my trusted aide (and house staff) Haha 😋 stay safe .... love u guys."

Arjun Kapoor also left a comment on Deepika's post featuring Katrina Kaif and wrote, "@deepikapadukone can we see what's for dessert at ur lovely house in the time of isolation..."

Fans are delighted to see Deepika and Katrina so friendly with each other considering the duo was never friendly to each other.

Deepika Padukone Gives A Major Headache To Producers Of Prabhas Film

Speaking of Deepika and Katrina's work, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak. She will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83, which also casts Ranveer Singh in lead role. Katrina, on the other side, will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, which also casts Akshay Kumar in lead role.

(Social media posts are unedited.)