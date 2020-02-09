Deepika Padukone Says Mahabharata Is Her Most Ambitious Project, Will Take 5 Times Longer To Execute

After her last film Chhapaak which received much critical acclaim, Deepika Padukone is currently on a break, vacationing with her husband Ranveer Singh. The actress will dive into work once she is back. Out of the few movies she has lined up, one of them is Madhu Mantena's Mahabharata. Deepika will be playing Draupadi's role in the film, and telling the story of Mahabharata from her perspective.

Deepika, who will also be co-producing the film, says that Mahabharata is her most ambitious project till date, and that it will take five times longer to execute.

Mahabharata was announced even before the release of Chhapaak, creating much buzz on social media. In an interview, Deepika opened up about the film and admitted that she is not someone who believes in announcing a project to create buzz. She added, "I was busy with Chhapaak promotions, so there was no time to sit down and discuss (this film). We have yet to ascertain the cast and crew."

Having starred in some of the biggest films Bollywood has ever produced, Deepika realizes the onus on a producer in creating a film of epic proportions. "Making the Mahabharat is not like making any other film. From the scale of production to the budget and costumes, it will take five times longer to execute. I cannot turn it around in a short time frame. It is my most ambitious project," she said.

Next on the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer in Kabir Khan's '83. She will be playing Romi Dev, wife of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev in the movie, which is about India's first World Cup win.

