Deepika Padukone On Why She Married Ranveer Singh: He Was Comfortable When I Was Earning More

Deepika Padukone, who's on the Chhapaak's promotion spree, recently spoke to journalist Barkha Dutt at the Dainik Bhaskar conclave, which was held in Jaipur and revealed the real reason behind marrying actor Ranveer Singh.

While praising her actor-hubby, Deepika said that Ranveer respects her success and the money she makes. Deepika further added that seven years ago, when she was the bigger star than him, Ranveer used to be very comfortable with the fact that she earns more than him and she's busier than him!

Deepika called this quality of Ranveer 'unique' and said that she wants to see more of this quality in men today. Deepika also pulled Ranveer's leg and while pointing at her outfit, she said that her husband might ask her to lend her outfit to him and left the crowd in splits!

Deepika will be seen next in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, a film which is based on the life of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020 and it also casts Vikrant Massey in the lead role.

Post the release of Chhapaak, Deepika will be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 - a biopic on the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. In the film, Ranveer Singh plays the lead role while Deepika plays his on-screen wife, Romi Bhatia. '83 is slated to hit the theatres on 10 April, 2020.