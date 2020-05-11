Deepika Padukone Shares Heartwarming Picture With Mother, Writes ‘Love You Amma’

Deepika Padukone shared a heartwarming picture with her mother Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone. The picture is from her pre-wedding ceremony, that her mother had organized a few days before Deepika tied the knot with Ranveer Singh. Deepika's caption for the post will make you gush!

Sharing a beautiful picture with her mother, Deepika wrote, 'Love you amma.' The Padmaavat actress' post came just a day after Mother's Day. In the picture, Deepika can be seen wearing a orange coloured shawl, whereas her mother and sister are sitting on either side of her. Taken just a few days before Deepika's wedding, the picture shows all three of them are beaming with joy.

Deepika wed Ranveer on November 14, 2018, in a lavish wedding at Lake Como, Italy. The wedding was followed by a couple of receptions in India for family and friends. For the reception in Bangalore, Deepika wore a gorgeous golden silk saree which was gifted by her mother. For the reception in Mumbai, she wore a custom-made red gown created by Lebanese designer, Zuhair Murad.

On Mother's Day, Deepika had shared a throwback picture of her when she was a kid, holding up certificates, medals and a trophy of her sports wins. She captioned the post, "For your unconditional love, for always putting our priorities before your own, for holding us together...every step of the way!And last but not the least, for showing us how to be ridiculously meticulous!(as shown in exhibit B)...We love you!... #ujjalapadukone @anjubhavnani #happymothersday."

Sometime back, Deepika revealed that the first thing she wishes to do post lockdown is visit her parents and spend time with the family.

