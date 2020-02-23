Deepika Padukone Shares Her Experience Working With Ranveer Singh In ’83: 'Was A Refreshing Change'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved Bollywood couples, not only off-screen, but also on-screen. Having shared screen space in films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, the duo are all set to star together in Kabir Khan's '83. This is the first film that they will be seen together in, after getting married.

In a recent interview, Deepika spoke about her experience working with Ranveer, and shared that it was different from the kind of films they have done before.

She told IANS, "It was good. It was a refreshing change because of the kind of films that we have done before. It was a completely different setting, era, characters, costumes and dialogues. It was refreshing to work with him in this capacity. We were both surprised. We had to remind ourselves that we had worked with each other before because these characters were so different from what we had already done before and we look forward to working with each other in contemporary films a lot more."

In '83, Deepika will be playing the role of Romi Dev, wife of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev (played by Ranveer Singh). '83 is a film on India's first World Cup win in 1983, under Kapil Dev's captainship.

A few days back, Deepika's first look from the film dropped, getting audiences pumped for the film, which is scheduled for release on April 10, 2020. She is also one of the producers of the film, along with Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala.

