Deepika Padukone Shares What Goes On In Their Family WhatsApp Group

Deepika's Insatgram Post

The fam can be seen talking about Ranveer Singh's recent online interview. Ujjala, in the first message is praising Ranveer and says "Very interesting interview. Enjoyed every minute." Ranveer thanks Ujjala Padukone with heart and kiss emojis. In another text, Deepika's Pappa, Prakash Padukone wrote, "Very candid and informative. Very well-spoken," while Ranveer's dad Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani wrote, "Lively interview.. happy and fun."

Feeling glad for the love and support, Ranveer wrote, "Oh good. Great. Whew. Nice to have this feedback." However, Deepika in the caption also revealed that their parents also share their constructive criticism at times, and that's how they roll.

Fans Are Loving Deepika And Ranveer's PDA

Deepika wrote, "And this is how we roll... Whenever anyone in the family has a big day, the rest of us tune in. Like in the case above. Everyone appreciated an interview my husband did recently. Similarly, there are times when we get pulled up or get given feedback on what we could have done differently or better. And that to us is the most valuable." She concluded the post with a family hashtag.

Deepika and Ranveer fans are loving their online PDA and can't get enough of the couple. A few days ago, Deepika treated fans to a boomerang video featuring Ranveer and his ‘squishable face'. In the video, Deepika can be seen kissing Ranveer. She captioned the post as, "World's most squishable face."

B-town's Power Couple Is Waiting For The Release Of 83

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's film Chhapaak alongside Vikrant Massey. According to reports, Deepika was all set to be a part of the remake of the Hollywood film The Intern alongside Rishi Kapoor, who passed away last month. There have been no reports of the project yet. Meanwhile, Ranveer is waiting for the release of '83, which also stars Deepika and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.