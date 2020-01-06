Deepika Padukone Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours: Do I Look Pregnant? Will Ask You When I Plan

Deepika Padukone Reacts To Pregnancy Rumours

When a journalist quizzed Deepika about pregnancy rumours, the amused actress reacted, "Do I look like a pregnant? I will ask you when I will plan (to have a family). If you give me permission then I will plan. If I become pregnant then you will see that in nine months."

In The Same Interview, The Actress Also Got Candid About Parenting

On being asked about her parenting plans, the Chhapaak star said,"I think I'll figure that out when it happens. I don't know, I think it depends on when it happens in my life. Your child is a new born but you're also a new parent and you've got to just figure it out as you go along."

Unlike Ranveer, Deepika Will Be A Strict Parent

She further added, "I do know that I'm going to be the disciplinary one and Ranveer will be the one who indulges. I know my children will value me when they get older."

The Actress Also Opened Up About The Possibility Of Doing A Film With Salman Khan

"Our fans are always curious about if we are doing a film together, about when we are doing a film together. I really want to do it but I think it''s important for us to come together for the right kind of film. We have always seen Salman in certain types of films. I am the biggest fan of ''Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'' and I would like to see him in that kind of a role or something different from what he has done, so I think it''s really the script (that matters). We have not being offered anything in recent times but I would love to do a film with him," said Deepika Padukone.