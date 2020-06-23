Deepika Padukone Slams Paparazzi For Sharing Sushant's Video Without Family's Written Consent!

A Video From Sushant's Last Rites Caught Deepika's Attention

A photographer shared the video of Sushant's last rites and captioned it as, "Please note my images and videos cannot be posted on any platforms without my written consent."

Deepika Called Out The Paparazzi For Being Insensitive

The actress commented on that post, "Right. But it is OK for you to take this video and not only post it but also probably monetise it without his or his family's written consent?" The photographer later deleted that video.

Post Sushant's Demise, Deepika Has Been Regularly Spreading Awareness About Depression On Her Social Media Handles.

When the news of Sushant's death broke out, the actress had posted, "As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out. Talk. Communicate. Express. Seek help. Remember, you are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is Hope."

In another post, she had written, "My dear friends in the Media, criminals 'commit' a crime. People don't 'commit' suicide. They 'die by suicide'. Their actions arise out of deep anguish. Thank you..."

Deepika Padukone Isn't The Only Celeb Who Has Urged The Media To Be Sensitive While Covering Death News

Recently, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon had slammed the press for being too intrusive when she attended Sushant's funeral.

In a lengthy post on her Instagram page, the actress had written, "Banging the car window and saying madam sheesha neeche karo na to get a clearer picture of someone going for a funeral. Funeral is a very private and personal affair. Let's put humanity before our profession. Someone should define what's acceptable, what's not, what falls under journalism, and what comes under none of your business and live and let live."