      Kahaani Me Twist: Deepika Padukone Spotted In A LOCAL TRAIN & We Can’t Stop Laughing!

      By Lekhaka
      Surprised? Well, hold on your horses before you go wild with your imagination. We have surely spotted Deepika Padukone inside local trains but these pictures are anything but real. It all happened when Deepika's latest photoshoot from Elle landed on social media pages and soon the trollers begun sharing funny pictures of the Chhapaak actress. Deepika's unique pose in the photoshoot has become a meme material and here's how netizens are going crazy with their creativity. Have a look..

      On a related note, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak. She will be next seen in '83, wherein she will be seen portraying the character of Romi Bhatia, the wife of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. In the film, Ranveer Singh plays the lead character i.e., Kapil Dev and the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 10, 2020.

      The Cocktail actress has also signed a new project alongside Rishi Kapoor i.e., The Intern, which is the Indian adaptation of the 2015 Hollywood film of the same name.

      Story first published: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 23:46 [IST]
