Deepika Padukone's Throwback Picture Proves She Is A Born Diva; Actress Says She 'Started Young'

With her enticing looks and impressive acting skills, Deepika Padukone has carved her own space in the Hindi film industry and is touted to be one of the top leading ladies. The actress is currently homebound with hubby Ranveer Singh amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Deepika has been regularly giving fans a sneak-peek into her quarantine life by posting pictures from her workout and cooking sessions. Recently, the actress flipped through the pages of her modelling diaries and pulled out a throwback picture of herself when she did a couple of print ads as a kid.

In the picture, the actress is seen striking a cute pose in a glamorous black dress with matching shoes and a hat, with other child models in the frame. She captioned the picture as, "Started young."

Interestingly, it was Malaika Arora who recommended Deepika Padukone's name to Farah Khan for Om Shanti Om, after the Padmaavat star had caught Malaika's attention as a showstopper for one of Wendell Rodricks' fashion shows.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Film Companion, Deepika opened up about her Instagram posts and said, "I think first of all people need to stop thinking of actors as dumb people. You know, there's this thing that it's all about vanity, and this sort of life. I'd say the majority of us are pretty smart and pretty intelligent. And I think we know what is happening, we understand the seriousness of the situation. We are doing everything in our capacity to stay indoors, to be careful with social distancing, being responsible towards our nation in terms of what we can give back to the have-nots."

Deepika Padukone Says Ranveer Complains About Her On Family WhatsApp Group; Blame It On This Reason!

Deepika Padukone Shares That The First Thing She Will Do After All Is Well Is Go And Meet Her Family