Deepika Padukone's TikTok Challenge On Chhapaak Look Backfires; Netizens Find It 'Demeaning'

Deepika Padukone recently found herself in the midst of a controversy after netizens heavily slammed her for a TikTok video where she asks an influencer to recreate three of her looks, including that of her character Malti from Chhapaak.

In the 39-second video, the actress tells make-up artiste Faby to recreate her 'three favourite looks' from her films. Faby then creates Deepika's looks from Om Shanti Om, Piku and Chhapaak on herself. As soon as the video went viral on the internet, netizens slammed Deepika for trivialising the trauma of an acid attack survivor by categorising the part as just a 'look'.

A Twitter user named Dr Smokiee wrote, And just when we thought that @deepikapadukone couldn't mock Laxmi anymore through her PR stunts in JNU she comes up with tik tok challenge on acid attack victims. Gross."

"How in the world an acid attacked face can be her favourite look?? This is disgusting. Goes on to show how less they care about this issue. Everything they are doing is just for money," read another comment on Twitter.

An user tweeted, "You do a movie on an acid attack victim, cry in every other promotional event n now this below the belt challenge where a acid attack face is her fav!"

"This is sick beyond imagination. This is demeaning of every acid victim. @deepikapadukone should apologise immediately," read a netizen's comment.

Another tweet read, "This promo isn't cool or cute. It's insensitive and ghastly. The movie wasn't about you and your make up. It was about a woman scarred for life. And victims like her, whose marks can't be wiped off, unlike your make up. You lost the plot."

Calling the video 'insensitive', a Twitter user slammed Deepika and wrote, "Someone is receiving ludicrous amount of bad advice."

However, there were also a few fans who tried to justify Deepika's TikTok challenge. A user wrote, "What I feel here is.. Deepika is considering malti's look beautiful and her favourite.. maybe she didn't know about how this video is going to end up like.. Yes it's disgusting to creat a face like the survivors' in your tiktok makeup videos..Ps- pls correct me if Im wrong."

"Deepika helping to normalise acid scars with Malti's look being recreated. Social inclusion for acid attack survivors is important and the TikTok videos are a great way," read another comment.

Speaking about Chhapaak, the film helmed by Meghna Gulzar, stars Deepika Padukone as an acid-attack survivor Malti. The social drama is inspired by the life of real-life acid-attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal.

(All social media posts are unedited)

