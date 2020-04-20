    For Quick Alerts
      Deepika Padukone To Discuss Mental Health During COVID-19 Crisis With WHO Director

      Deepika Padukone will be discussing a crucial topic with the World Health Organization's director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus amidst the Coronavirus pandemic; mental health. Deepika was one of the first Bollywood celebrities to destigmatize the conversation around mental health when she opened up about her battle with depression in 2014.

      The Chhapaak star and the WHO Director will go live on Instagram on Thursday, April 23, at 7:30 PM IST. Her post on Twitter read, "Prioritizing mental health during the pandemic and beyond... Join Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO and I, as we discuss the importance of mental health during the #COVID19 pandemic and lessons we can learn for the future," (sic).

      After opening about her battle with depression, Deepika found 'The Live Love Laugh Foundation' aimed to create mental health awareness and stir conversations about this topic. In an interview, Deepika had noted that conversations around mental health were minimal. She had said that she feels mental health is one of those things that are underrepresented and not focused on enough, especially during a crisis.

      Deepika was also took part in the WHO's 'Safe Hands Challenge' by posting a short video on the right way to wash hands to prevent the spread of the virus. She and her husband Ranveer Singh have donated to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations, and also the Maharashtra Chief Minister's relief fund to fight the disease.

      Apart from this, she is also looking to bring needed focus to mental health through her Live Love Laugh Foundation at this time. "It's great that I think everyone's donating to food and you know the medical fraternity and masks, but there's also mental illness that's so important, and hasn't been highlighted enough," she had said in an interview.

      Monday, April 20, 2020, 18:01 [IST]
      X